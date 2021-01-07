Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Hold”

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Uniper alerts:

OTCMKTS:UNPRF opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. Uniper has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.85.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.