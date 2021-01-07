Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) Given a €33.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s current price.

UN01 has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) price target on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Independent Research set a €28.40 ($33.41) price target on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uniper SE (UN01.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €26.63 ($31.33).

UN01 opened at €29.34 ($34.52) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.60. Uniper SE has a 52-week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 52-week high of €30.88 ($36.33). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €28.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.13.

Uniper SE (UN01.F) Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

