Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €17.50 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UN01. Independent Research set a €28.40 ($33.41) price objective on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) target price on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €26.63 ($31.33).

Shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) stock opened at €29.34 ($34.52) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 169.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.13. Uniper SE has a 52 week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 52 week high of €30.88 ($36.33).

About Uniper SE (UN01.F)

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

