uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Lifted to “Buy” at Guggenheim

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.87% from the company’s previous close.

QURE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

QURE opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.27. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $76.69.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.58 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. As a group, analysts expect that uniQure will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $450,574.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,398,348.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $188,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,864 shares in the company, valued at $10,071,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,064 shares of company stock worth $1,244,013 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

