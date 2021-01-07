United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,121 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USM. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the third quarter worth about $827,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 55.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 109,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 38,986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 55.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,444 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

USM opened at $31.68 on Thursday. United States Cellular Co. has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.77.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.67 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.24%. United States Cellular’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

