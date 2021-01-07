United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Sets New 52-Week High at $155.00

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $155.00 and last traded at $153.99, with a volume of 998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.94.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 14,333.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 1,017.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

