UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,224 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 12,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,829 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,591 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.50.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $359.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

