Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to post $3.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.05 billion and the lowest is $2.92 billion. Universal Health Services reported sales of $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year sales of $11.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.05 billion to $11.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $12.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UHS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.69.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.46. 525,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,087. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $148.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

