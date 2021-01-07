Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $144.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.69.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $141.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $148.27.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 87.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 40,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth $1,807,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

