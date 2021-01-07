Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.07.

UE opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $19.94.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.27). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 38.87%. The company had revenue of $75.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 4,097.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

