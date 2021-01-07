Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Gap Down to $8.87

Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.87, but opened at $6.99. Urban One shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 25,274 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $319.43 million, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $91.91 million for the quarter.

In other Urban One news, CEO Alfred C. Liggins acquired 274,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $285,435.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred C. Liggins acquired 182,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $240,729.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,693,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,394,965.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 706,369 shares of company stock worth $828,110. 79.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Urban One in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Urban One in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Urban One in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

