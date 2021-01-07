US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

US Ecology stock opened at $37.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.19. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $57.32.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.85 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in US Ecology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in US Ecology by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in US Ecology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in US Ecology by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in US Ecology by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

