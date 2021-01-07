USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. USANA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $84.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.04 and its 200 day moving average is $78.39. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $92.26.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Feng Peng sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $27,327.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,125.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 6,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $495,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,922 shares of company stock worth $649,909 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 235.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

