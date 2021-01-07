USD Coin Hits One Day Volume of $2.14 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and $2.14 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, SouthXchange, CPDAX and Korbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,201.69 or 0.03141745 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00018823 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 4,501,592,447 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,443,986,473 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.

USD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Korbit, Coinbase Pro, Crex24, SouthXchange, OKEx, Coinsuper, FCoin, Poloniex, Kucoin, CPDAX, Hotbit and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

