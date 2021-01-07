USDX Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004474 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002550 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005246 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000130 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000835 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDX

USDX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

