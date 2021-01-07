ValuEngine Downgrades Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) to Sell

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CUK. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of CUK opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 747.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,420,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781,494 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,165,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,105,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.