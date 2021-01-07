ValuEngine Downgrades First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Sell

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BUSE has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on First Busey from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Busey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.13. First Busey has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $102.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Busey will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Busey by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,564,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,468 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,122,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 173,242 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 638,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 250,318 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 434,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 16,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

