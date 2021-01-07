ValuEngine Downgrades Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Hold

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NLTX. BidaskClub upgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Neoleukin Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.89.

NLTX stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.2% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,862,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,355,000 after purchasing an additional 326,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,240,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,885,000 after acquiring an additional 53,277 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 48.7% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,501,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,013,000 after acquiring an additional 491,803 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 103.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after acquiring an additional 508,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 49,437 shares during the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

