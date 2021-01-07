ValuEngine Downgrades Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) to Strong Sell

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

SKT stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.17 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

