ValuEngine Lowers IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) to Buy

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

IMAX has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get IMAX alerts:

NYSE IMAX opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. IMAX has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.33.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in IMAX by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in IMAX by 16.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IMAX by 51.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in IMAX by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in IMAX by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.