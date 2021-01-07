ValuEngine Upgrades Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) to Hold

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE KODK opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. Eastman Kodak has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 58.72% and a negative return on equity of 236.36%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KODK. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 237.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 33,817 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 31,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 163,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 44,925 shares during the last quarter. 15.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Kodak Software; Brand, Film and Imaging; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park.

