ValuEngine Upgrades Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) to “Strong-Buy”

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

HA stock opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.20). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 178.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 126.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 182.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter worth $197,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

