ValuEngine Upgrades HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) to “Hold”

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

HPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

HighPoint Resources stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.61. HighPoint Resources has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $98.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $3.51. HighPoint Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 367.56%. The firm had revenue of $67.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that HighPoint Resources will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HighPoint Resources news, CEO R Scot Woodall sold 13,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $178,350.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randy I. Stein sold 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $41,805.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,230 shares of company stock worth $317,270. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources in the first quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 54.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 401.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125,240 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the second quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the second quarter worth about $515,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

