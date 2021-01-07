ValuEngine Upgrades Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) to “Hold”

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Nidec alerts:

Shares of Nidec stock opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67. Nidec has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The company has a market cap of $77.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.76, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nidec will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.