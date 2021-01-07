ValuEngine Upgrades Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) to Hold

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PVG. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $17.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of PVG opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.32 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 1,697.6% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,382,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,140 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,705,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 11.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,102,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,082 shares during the period. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 131.5% in the third quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 3,042,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,893 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,600,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.