Vanessa Donegan Acquires 5,128 Shares of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) (LON:FCSS) Stock

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) (LON:FCSS) insider Vanessa Donegan acquired 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 388 ($5.07) per share, with a total value of £19,896.64 ($25,995.09).

Shares of LON FCSS opened at GBX 400 ($5.23) on Thursday. Fidelity China Special Situations PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 180.20 ($2.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 400 ($5.23). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 377.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 338.60.

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) Company Profile

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities issued by companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies listed elsewhere.

