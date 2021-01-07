Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.53

Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.53 and last traded at $80.52, with a volume of 27853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.24.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average of $70.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,393,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,342,000 after purchasing an additional 609,092 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,096,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,638,000 after buying an additional 112,959 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 522,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,585,000 after buying an additional 107,309 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,066,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 547,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,250,000 after buying an additional 67,126 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

