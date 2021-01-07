Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 4.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,201. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.19. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $228.32.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

