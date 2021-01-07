Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will report $200,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $130,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $870,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $920,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $720,000.00, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $830,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,987.11% and a negative return on equity of 57.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VBLT. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vascular Biogenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Shares of VBLT stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.40. 974,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,387. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $100.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

