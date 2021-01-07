Venus Price Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, Venus has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Venus token can currently be bought for approximately $4.01 or 0.00010194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $30.33 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,272.67 or 0.99821134 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00015983 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000141 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00055919 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,563,343 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus is venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

Venus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.