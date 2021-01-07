Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) traded up 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34. 2,416,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,807,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verastem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $397.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.78 million. Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Barberich bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verastem in the second quarter worth about $93,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Verastem by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 255,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Verastem in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Verastem by 105.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,166 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem in the second quarter worth about $1,206,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

