Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OEZVY shares. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) lowered Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Verbund from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verbund in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Verbund from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Verbund alerts:

OTCMKTS:OEZVY opened at $18.33 on Monday. Verbund has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $945.23 million for the quarter.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.