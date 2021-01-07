Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) PT Raised to $37.00 at BTIG Research

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $30.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.57% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VCEL. BidaskClub raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Get Vericel alerts:

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. Vericel has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3,147.00 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vericel will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $412,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 66.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 27,499 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 19,312 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vericel in the third quarter worth about $6,842,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Vericel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 34.7% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 636,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 163,822 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.