VeriME (VME) 1-Day Volume Tops $145.00

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 95.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. VeriME has a market cap of $16,517.00 and $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriME token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00041644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.00300134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00031363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.53 or 0.02742397 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012779 BTC.

VeriME Profile

VeriME (VME) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

