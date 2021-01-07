Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vertiv Holdings Co provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. It offers hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services. Vertiv Holdings Co, formerly known as GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE VRT opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $20.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $301,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Vertiv by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vertiv by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

