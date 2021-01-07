Victoria plc (VCP.L) (LON:VCP) Sets New 52-Week High at $710.00

Shares of Victoria plc (VCP.L) (LON:VCP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 710 ($9.28) and last traded at GBX 695 ($9.08), with a volume of 112038 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 655 ($8.56).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 605.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 398.29. The company has a market capitalization of £790.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24.

Get Victoria plc (VCP.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Scott sold 176,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total transaction of £1,069,192.30 ($1,396,906.58). Also, insider Gavin Petken acquired 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 499 ($6.52) per share, with a total value of £39,999.84 ($52,260.05).

About Victoria plc (VCP.L) (LON:VCP)

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria plc (VCP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria plc (VCP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.