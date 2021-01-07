ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VRAY. B. Riley raised ViewRay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered ViewRay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered ViewRay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ViewRay from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViewRay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. The company had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 155,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the second quarter valued at about $942,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,061,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 212,611 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth about $497,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 108,689 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

