Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNHAF. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vifor Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Vifor Pharma stock opened at $149.99 on Monday. Vifor Pharma has a one year low of $106.18 and a one year high of $193.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.67 and a 200 day moving average of $140.58.

Vifor Pharma Company Profile

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent to treat symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Invokana to treat diabetic kidney disease.

