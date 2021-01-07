Vincera Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vincera Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VINC opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. Vincera Pharma has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $22.28.

About Vincera Pharma

Vincera Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes VIP152 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors/nonHodgkin lymphoma and acute myeloid leukemia; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate for solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemias and myelodysplastic syndromes; and VIP924 for B-cell malignancies.

