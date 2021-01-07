VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Raised to Outperform at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. William Blair also issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VTGN. Maxim Group upped their price objective on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.92.

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.52. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 72,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.13% of VistaGen Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines to treat diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. It focuses on depressive and social anxiety disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain, epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD), parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and suicidal ideation; PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), and Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; and PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for MDD.

