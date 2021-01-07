Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Shares Gap Down to $14.75

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.75, but opened at $13.81. Vitru shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 534 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vitru in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vitru in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vitru in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vitru in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTRU. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vitru during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,079,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vitru during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,173,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vitru during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,372,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vitru in the 3rd quarter valued at $974,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vitru in the 3rd quarter valued at $848,000.

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

