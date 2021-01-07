Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €180.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOW3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €172.07 ($202.43).

VOW3 stock opened at €147.46 ($173.48) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. Volkswagen AG has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12-month high of €186.84 ($219.81). The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is €149.49 and its 200 day moving average is €140.80.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

