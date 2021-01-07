Voya Financial, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

VOYA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.73.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.50. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

In other news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $4,629,900.00. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.