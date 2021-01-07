Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) Shares Up 5.5%

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR)’s share price shot up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.70. 137,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 151,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50.

Get Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 25,599 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 229,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 155,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $1,417,000.

About Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR)

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.