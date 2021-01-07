Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) shot up 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.20. 389,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 469,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VYGR. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $307.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. Analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

