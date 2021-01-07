W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

WRB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of WRB opened at $66.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.