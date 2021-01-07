Webster Bank N. A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,957,540,000 after buying an additional 3,253,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,974,444,000 after buying an additional 618,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,584,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,764,816,000 after acquiring an additional 382,899 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,089.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 354,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,720,000 after acquiring an additional 324,298 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 37.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,099,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,930,000 after acquiring an additional 298,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.50.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $253.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,240. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.54 and its 200-day moving average is $244.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

