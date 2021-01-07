Webster Bank N. A. Cuts Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Hologic by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.97. 2,260,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,391. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $79.80.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.12.

In related news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

