Webster Bank N. A. Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5,203.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,966 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 15.7% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC traded up $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $51.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,182,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,556,819. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

