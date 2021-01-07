Webster Bank N. A. Has $4.61 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

LH traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.29. The stock had a trading volume of 634,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,667. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $220.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.20.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LH. ValuEngine lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.06.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

